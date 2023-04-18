Roger Waters Announces Live Concert Broadcast and Cinema Event

Roger Waters has announced a live broadcast and cinema event of his May 25 concert at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Trafalgar Releasing will air the concert — which is part of Waters' ongoing This Is Not a Drill tour — in more than 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries. Tickets go on sale on April 25. You can see the whole list of participating cinemas on the film's website.

Waters launched his This Is Not a Drill tour in July 2022 after two years of COVID-related delays. The Pink Floyd co-founder opened the show with a cheeky message projected onto the screens above the stage: "If you don't agree with Roger's politics, you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now." The rest of the show dutifully condemns the actions of various world leaders, including President Joe Biden, whom he deems a "war criminal."

When asked by the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung why he refuses to hold back such polarizing political statements, Waters replied, "Because I am who I am. If I wasn't this person who has strong political convictions, I wouldn't have written The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Amused to Death and all the other stuff."

Waters also recently revealed his plans to re-record Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon. "It's turned out really great and I'm excited for everyone to hear it," the singer and bassist wrote on Facebook. "It's not a replacement for the original, which, obviously, is irreplaceable. But it is a way for the 79-year-old man to look back across the intervening 50 years into the eyes of the 29-year-old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my father, ‘We did our best, we kept his trust, our dad would have been proud of us.' And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick [Mason] and Rick [Wright] and Dave [Gilmour] and I have every right to be very proud of."