Da Ya Think Rod Stewart’s New Festival Toilet Is Sexy?

Rod Stewart will help some festival-going fans have a very unique bathroom experience this weekend.

The singer helped design a giant, boombox-shaped toilet complete with a leopard print seat for this year's Glastonbury festival, in a joint effort with WaterAid to raise awareness for clean water and sanitation needs globally.

“I’ve spent my life singing to packed arenas and festival crowds, but nothing hits a high note quite like clean water and a decent loo," Stewart explained in a press release announcing the venture. "They might not be sexy, but they’re life-changing.

“That’s why I’ve teamed up with WaterAid to bring our funky Boombox Bog to Glastonbury Festival and shine a light on the importance of these everyday essentials that millions still live without,” he added. “Together, we’re creating change that’s gonna last forever.”

The restroom will play Stewart hits such as "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" and "Sailing" along with water-themed messages from the singer.

Stewart will perform at the festival on Sunday, with help from his former Faces bandmate Ron Wood. The singer isn't exactly thrilled about the nickname given to his time slot, which is traditionally reserved for legends. "I just wish they wouldn't call it the tea time slot," he told the BBC. "That sounds like pipe and slippers, doesn't it?"

He also noted that he successfully lobbied the festival organizers to give him 90 minutes to perform, up from the standard 75. "Usually I do well over two hours, so there's still a load of songs we won't be able to do," he explained. "I'm going to get in as many songs as I can."

