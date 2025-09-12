Gravesites for legendary rock musicians are either large-scale tributes to their career or simple, understated headstones that blend in with the others in the cemetery.

There doesn't seem to be much middle ground.

On one end of the spectrum, you have the towering gravesite of Jimi Hendrix. Those paying their respects are welcomed by a large marble gazebo-like structure that surrounds them with lyrics and images of the musician's life.

On the other end, you have the gravesite of the late Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, whose family chose a simple but poignant inscription that honors his life both as a musician and a husband and father.

From Ronnie James Dio's sarcophagus to Ronnie Van Zant's third burial place, here are the gravesites of 20 late rock musicians and what it says on each of their headstones.

What It Says on the Headstone of 20 Legendary Rock Musicians See the inscription on the headstones of rock legends and learn where each musician's resting place is. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll