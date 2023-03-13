The Case for All 14 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Candidates

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 nominee offers a diverse range of artists from across the musical landscape. For the second year in a row, a legendary country artist is on the ballot. In 2022, Dolly Parton was among the HOF inductees, and this time around Willie Nelson will look to copy her achievement.

Some beloved hip-hop acts are also among this year’s nominees. Missy Elliott, the bestselling female rapper of all time, appears on the ballot for the first time, while the hugely influential group A Tribe Call Quest earns consideration for the second time.

A pair of pop stars could earn induction this year. Both George Michael and Cyndi Lauper rose to prominence in the ‘80s but enjoyed successful careers for decades.

And for those traditionalists out there, the Hall still delivered plenty of rock nominees. Metal giants Iron Maiden appear on the ballot for the second time, as do grunge trailblazers Soundgarden. The White Stripes are first-time nominees this year, as are a pair of celebrated, yet very different, singer-songwriters: Warren Zevon and Sheryl Crow. Meanwhile, Rage Against the Machine will hope their fifth nomination proves to be their ticket to induction.

Kate Bush, the Spinners and a tandem nomination for Joy Division and New Order round out the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot. Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris hinted this year’s crop would be eclectic when he shared the Rock Hall’s mission statement shortly before nominees were revealed: "Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

We've already made our cases for all 14 of the 2023 nominees. We summarize those arguments below.