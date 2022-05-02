The hottest tour of the summer is here, and we're giving you a chance to Rock Out with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, powered by Better Noise Music.

Kickstart your heart (and your radio), because you could win tickets to see legendary rockers Motley Crue and Def Leppard in concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ready for the hysteria? Everything you need to know about this killer contest is below.

What You Can Win

Two (2) tickets to see Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Two (2) Night Hotel Stay

Roundtrip airfare for you and a guest

Two (2) commemorative tour t-shirts

$500 in Cash

How to Play

How do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends Sunday, May 22, 2022. Prize is provided by Better Noise Music.

