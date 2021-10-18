Rock Hall Announces Presenters for Induction Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled an initial list of this year's presenters and performers who will appear at the 36th-annual Induction Ceremony on Oct. 30 in Cleveland.

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, will induct Turner, with performances by Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R. and Mickey Guyton. Carole King will be inducted by Taylor Swift. (Swift will also perform with King and Jennifer Hudson.) Drew Barrymore is set to induct the Go-Go’s, while Paul McCartney will speak for Foo Fighters.

For this year's Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is bestowed on nonperforming industry professionals, Lionel Richie will induct Clarence Avant, founder of Sussex Records.

Presenters for the remaining inductees — Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron and Randy Rhoads — have yet to be announced.

This year's ceremony will be the first to be held in-person since 2019. Last year's was held virtually due to the pandemic. Rundgren has already noted he will not physically attend the ceremony, but may participate in another fashion.

"My relationship with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, quite obviously, it’s not copacetic," he told UCR. "I have offered to do something live for them from my venue. I will stop my show and acknowledge the award and mostly acknowledge my fans, because it’s for them."

The 2021 induction ceremony will air Nov. 20 on HBO and stream on HBO Max, alongside a radio simulcast on the SiriusXM Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio.