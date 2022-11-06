Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie

Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.

Originally released in 1977, “Easy” was a Top 5 hit for the Commodores, the Motown group that initially brought Richie to fame. His tenure spanned from 1968 to 1982, then Richie departed to embark on his successful solo career. Richie had already made a point of saying that he’d like to see the classic soul group inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well.

“If I’m going in first, I’m gonna hold the door open for these guys,” Richie said during a red carpet interview. “If there were no Commodores, there would be no Lionel Richie.”

Richie had been eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame since 2007, but didn’t receive a nomination until this year. He was elected on the first try.

Grohl, of course, is no stranger to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s stage. In addition to being a two-time inductee – with Nirvana and then Foo Fighters – he’s also helped induct Queen in 2001 and Rush in 2013.