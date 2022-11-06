Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp Induct Industry Legends

Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp were part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, welcoming record executive Jimmy Iovine and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman into the institution.

Springsteen spoke after participating in a pre-recorded video honoring Iovine, who started his career as a recording engineer, working with such acclaimed artists as John Lennon, Tom Petty, U2, Stevie Nicks and U2. He also engineered two of Springsteen's albums, Born to Run (1975) and Darkness of the Edge of Town (1978).

Iovine went go on to found Interscope Records in 1990. The upstart label quickly earned a reputation for taking risks on new artists and helping them ascend to mainstream popularity. Tupac Shakur, Primus, No Doubt and Nine Inch Nails were among their early successes.

Iovine convinced Springsteen to give Patti Smith an unfinished demo. "Sure, why not?" Springsteen remembered answering. "With Jimmy's guidance, Patti Smith turned 'Here Comes the Night' into a huge Top 5 record – something I could never have done, because I didn't have to guts to turn it into a love song like Jimmy did." Springsteen credited Iovine's subsequent entrepreneurial partnership with Dr. Dre, before closing with a quip about his first signing on Interscope – the one-hit wonder Geraldo, of early '90s-era "Rico Suave" fame.

Like Iovine, Grubman was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame via the Ahmet Ertegun Award, an honor bestowed on non-performing music industry professionals who “have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture.”

For more than 50 years, Grubman has served as an entertainment lawyer to some of the biggest names in music, including Springsteen, Madonna, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and the man who inducted him, Mellencamp.

His speech included a signature memory in which Grubman compared the music industry to a "great big motherfucking tree" that remains "massive and unbending. On this tree are a bunch of apples. A few stay firmly attached, but most of the apples I'm sorry to say, they shrivel up and drop to the ground ... sadly forgotten."

Mellencamp said Grubman made sure he was one of those that remained attached, in emotional comments that drew tears from his old friend. He also made impassioned remarks decrying the worrying resurgence of antisemitism.

Grubman is the first lawyer to be inducted into the Hall, but his inclusion has not come without controversy. Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, who co-founded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Grubman and other industry executives in 1983, has vocally opposed the lawyer’s induction.

Springsteen then returned to close out the night with a thunderous tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis, performing "High School Hop" and "Great Balls of Fire" with Mellencamp.