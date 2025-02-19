Here Are the Rock Hall of Fame Fan Vote Leaders After One Week

Phish is off to a very strong start after one week of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan voting.

The jam band kings have gotten 101,157 fan votes since they were announced as one of 14 nominees for the class of 2025. This is the first time the group has been nominated for the honor.

Billy Idol is in second place with 58,673 votes. Soundgarden is right behind him with 57,084, followed by Cyndi Lauper (50,308), Bad Company (47,582), Joe Cocker (47,004) and Chubby Checker (42,803.)

The Black Crowes lead the back half of the list with (39,184), followed by Mariah Carey (36,876), Outkast (35,563), Oasis (32,445), Joy Division / New Order (31,927), The White Stripes (31,055) and Mexican pop-rockers Mana (12,177.)

Fans can vote for up to seven artists once a day until April 21, at the Rock Hall of Fame's official website. All fan votes are combined to make one ballot, which will be tallied along with those of 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals to select the inductees.

Dave Matthews Band won the fan vote in 2024, earning 586,745 votes according to Future Rock Legends. Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne and Cher rounded out the top five. All five of those artists were inducted into the Hall last year.

This year's inductees will be announced in late April, along with the artists and industry leaders entering the hall under the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and Ahmet Etregun Non Perform Award honors.

This year's ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, with venue, date and ticket information details expected to be revealed shortly.