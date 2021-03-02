Rock Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Induction Date and Location

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that the 2021 induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

Home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, the Rocket Mortgage Field House is roughly one mile from the Rock Hall's waterfront museum. The sports arena recently went through a $185 million renovation, making it a world-class location for major events. The announcement confirmed a multiyear partnership among the Hall, Field House and the Cavaliers.

The 2020 ceremony was originally scheduled for May 7, before being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was eventually turned into a virtual event broadcast Nov. 7, 2020, on HBO. The Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G. and Nine Inch Nails were inducted as part of the 2020 class.

In a virtual press conference, Greg Harris, CEO and President of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, expressed confidence that 2021's event would be in-person with fans. "We are optimistic and hopeful for the ceremony this fall," Harris declared, while also noting organizers are "still monitoring all best practices" with regard to audience safety. The executive also confirmed that the induction ceremony's shift from spring to fall is permanent moving forward.

This year’s Hall nominees span the breadth of music. Three first-time rock nominees - Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and the Go-Go's - are joined by Todd Rundgren, Devo, New York Dolls and Rage Against the Machine. Singer-songwriters Carole King and Kate Bush are also nominated, as are R&B stars Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick. Rappers Jay-Z and LL Cool J and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti round out this year’s 16 nominees.

Voting is currently open for the public at the Rock Hall’s website. Fans can support their favorite nominees through April 30, with the top five vote-getters comprising the fan ballot, which counts as one among the more than 1,000 ballots sent out to artists, historians and members of the music industry. Last year’s fan-vote winner, Dave Matthews Band, was ultimately not inducted.

