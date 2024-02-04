The Beatles and David Bowie Among Early Grammy Winners
The Beatles and David Bowie were among the earliest winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
During the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, at which a majority of each year's awards are handed out, the Beatles won Best Video for the animated "I'm Only Dreaming" clip which was released in Nov. 2022 to promote the expanded re-issue of their Revolver album.
Director Brett Morgan's David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream was declared Best Music Film. Jason Isbell and the 400 unit also took home two awards, for Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance. Metallica took home the trophy for Best Metal Performance for "72 Seasons."
Rock Stars Nominated for 2024 Grammy Awards
Best Music Video
WINNER: The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"
Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Music Film
WINNER: Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)
How I'm Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
WINNER: Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed - “Bad Man”
Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”
WINNER: Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Slipknot - “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox - “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones - “Angry”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys - “Body Paint”
Boygenius - “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
WINNER: Paramore - “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
WINNER: Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Americana Performance
Allison Russell - "The Returner"
Blind Boys of Alabama - "Friendship"
WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "King of Oklahoma"
Tyler Childers - "Help Me Make It Through the Night"
Best American Roots Song
Allison Russell - "The Returner"
Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - "California Sober"
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"
WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"
The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"
Best Americana Album
Allison Russell - The Returner
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek - Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
Paul Simon - Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
