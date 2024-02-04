The Beatles and David Bowie Among Early Grammy Winners

The Beatles and David Bowie were among the earliest winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

During the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, at which a majority of each year's awards are handed out, the Beatles won Best Video for the animated "I'm Only Dreaming" clip which was released in Nov. 2022 to promote the expanded re-issue of their Revolver album.

Director Brett Morgan's David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream was declared Best Music Film. Jason Isbell and the 400 unit also took home two awards, for Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance. Metallica took home the trophy for Best Metal Performance for "72 Seasons."

You can see a list of the rock stars nominated for 2024 Grammy Awards below. We will update the list to note the winners as they are announced for each category.

Watch the Beatles' 'I'm Only Sleeping' Video

Rock Stars Nominated for 2024 Grammy Awards

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles - "I'm Only Sleeping"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Music Film

WINNER: Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

WINNER: Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - “Bad Man”

Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”

WINNER: Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Slipknot - “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox - “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones - “Angry”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys - “Body Paint”

Boygenius - “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

WINNER: Paramore - “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

WINNER: Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

Blind Boys of Alabama - "Friendship"

WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "King of Oklahoma"

Tyler Childers - "Help Me Make It Through the Night"

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell - "The Returner"

Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - "California Sober"

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - "Dear Insecurity"

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - "Cast Iron Skillet"

The War and Treaty - "Blank Page"

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell - The Returner

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy