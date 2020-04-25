Rock and Roll Album Cover Puzzles: Buying Guide
The COVID-19 pandemic has us all spending a lot more time at home lately. If you're looking for a way to challenge your brain while giving your eyes a break from electronic screens, how about a puzzle?
Lucky for us, 500 and 1000 piece sets dedicated to some of rock's biggest albums have been hitting the market in increasing quantities over the past few months. We've collected over five dozen of our favorites below, from a brand-new design featuring AC/DC's entire discography to a striking version of the Who's The Kids Are Alright artwork.
If you feel like you're holding on to more of your sanity than the rest of us, you could always attempt to complete a particularly challenging puzzle featuring the nearly pure white cover of the Beatles' self-titled 1968 album. Better yet buy two, mix up a couple of dozen pieces randomly and send this newly impossible to complete set off to somebody you really want to torture.
Where to buy:
AC/DC albums 1000 piece puzzle: ACDC.com
AC/DC discography puzzle: Amazon
Band logos puzzle: Amazon
The Beatles "Red & Blue" double puzzle: Amazon
The Beatles Sgt. Pepper puzzle: Amazon
The Beatles "White Album" puzzle: eBay
Jackson Browne Late for the Sky puzzle: Amazon
David Bowie album art puzzle: DavidBowie.com
David Bowie Earthling puzzle: MusicToday
David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 3D puzzle: MusicToday
Alice Cooper Welcome to my Nightmare puzzle: Amazon
Def Leppard Pyromania puzzle: Amazon
The Doors Morrison Hotel puzzle: Amazon
Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction puzzle: Amazon
Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction (banned cover) puzzle: Amazon
Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion I puzzle: Amazon
Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion II puzzle: Amazon
Guns N' Roses The Spaghetti Incident? puzzle: Amazon
Guns N Roses Chinese Democracy puzzle: Amazon
Jimi Hendrix Experience Axis: Bold as Love puzzle: Amazon
Iron Maiden Killers puzzle: Amazon
Iron Maiden The Number of the Beast puzzle: Amazon
Iron Maiden Piece of Mind puzzle: Amazon
Iron Maiden Powerslave puzzle: Amazon
Iron Maiden Somewhere in Time puzzle: Amazon
Iron Maiden Seventh Son of a Seventh Son puzzle: Amazon
Elton John Captain Fantastic puzzle: Amazon
Elton John Don't Shoot Me.. puzzle: Amazon
Elton John Goodbye Yellow Brick Road puzzle: Amazon
Judas Priest Defenders of the Faith puzzle: Amazon
Kiss albums puzzle: Amazon
Kiss Destroyer puzzle: Amazon
Kiss Dynasty puzzle: Amazon
Kiss Rock and Roll Over puzzle: Amazon
Kiss Love Gun puzzle: Amazon
John Lennon Live in New York puzzle: Amazon
Metallica Kill 'Em All puzzle: Amazon
Metallica Ride the Lightning puzzle: Amazon
Metallica Master of Puppets puzzle: Amazon
Metallica ...And Justice for All puzzle: Amazon
Motley Crue Shout at the Devil puzzle: Amazon
Motley Crue Girls, Girls Girls puzzle: Amazon
Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood puzzle: Amazon
Motorhead Orgasmatron puzzle: Amazon
Nirvana Nevermind puzzle: Amazon
Pink Floyd "Back Catalog" puzzle: PinkFloyd.com
Pink Floyd Masse puzzle: PinkFloyd.com
Pink Floyd The Dark Side of the Moon puzzle: Amazon
"Play that Beat" puzzle: Calendars.com
Queen Queen II puzzle: Amazon
Queen A Day at the Races puzzle: Amazon
Queen A Night at the Opera puzzle: Amazon
Queen News of the World puzzle: Amazon
Ramones Rocket to Russia puzzle: Amazon
Rock and Roll puzzle: Amazon
Rolling Stones Let It Bleed puzzle: WalMart
Rush A Farewell to Kings puzzle: Amazon
Rush Fly by Night puzzle: Amazon
Rush Moving Pictures puzzle: Amazon
Rush Permanent Waves puzzle: Amazon
Scorpions Lovedrive puzzle: Amazon
Ween Chocolate and Cheese puzzle: MusicToday.com
The Who The Kids are Alright puzzle: Amazon