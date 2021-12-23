Robin Le Mesurier, Former Guitarist for Rod Stewart, Dead at 68

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist best known for his long association with Rod Stewart, has died at the age of 68.

Reports indicate that the musician had been battling cancer.

Born in London in 1953, the future rocker grew up in a household of entertainers. His father, John Le Mesurier, and mother, Hattie Jacques, were each successful actors in their own right, having performed in television, films and on stage.

By the time Robin was 10, his parents had broken up, but this did not dull his fascination with the world of entertainment. Le Mesurier would get into music, idolizing such guitarists as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, John Lee Hooker and Jeff Beck.

The aspiring rocker bounced around a couple of early bands, including the novelty pop rock group the Wombles. He worked as a session guitarist in the late ‘70s, touring with Air Supply (among other artists). That band opened for Stewart in 1977, giving Le Mesurier his initial connection to the famed singer.

The guitarist later joined the Rod Stewart Group in 1980 and performed on five of the rocker’s albums during the ensuing decade: Tonight I'm Yours (1981), Body Wishes (1983), Camouflage (1984) and Every Beat of My Heart (1986), as well as the 1982 live album Absolutely Live. He'd later play on one song for Stewart's 1991 LP Vagabond Heart and six tracks for the singer's 1995 album A Spanner in the Works, including the song "Delicious," which Le Mesurier co-wrote.

The guitarist also contributed to Ronnie Wood’s 1981 solo album 1234. When former Faces bandmates Wood, Stewart and drummer Kenney Jones reconvened for a 2015 reunion tour, Le Mesurier joined the group for the trek.

In a tribute posted to Instagram, Stewart called Le Mesurier “A Rock & Roll soul.” In a tweet of his own, Wood wrote: “Rest in peace Robin, I have so much respect for you ~ you will be missed.”