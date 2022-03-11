Robert Plant’s Saving Grace Announce U.K. Tour

Robert Plant’s latest band, Saving Grace, announced a U.K. tour to take place during April.

The acoustic quintet also features singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson. They first performed together in 2019, with a planned 2020 U.S. tour canceled as a result of the pandemic. They resumed live duties last year but have yet to appear in the States.

The band appears to be maintaining its approach of playing in more traditional venues. During their first-ever show at a theater in England, which Plant had chosen because its future was under threat, he was reported to have talked about “how important it is to preserve these places of music, theater and art.” Later Plant noted that, when he started gigging, every community in his native Black Country area of England had a small venue and that he had “played them all.” "So, with our band, Saving Grace, it’s for me a bit of a reminiscence to play the various communities from where we all hail," he said.

Saving Grace describe their acoustic-based material as “music inspired by the dreamscape of the Welsh Marches” with dynamics that range “from a whisper to a scream.” Tickets for all 11 shows are on sale now. In addition to their tour, they’ll also play at Bewdley Treetops Safari Park on April 19, Aberystwyth Arts Centre on April 29 and the Cheltenham Jazz Festival on May 1. You can see the dates below.

Saving Grace U.K. Tour 2022

04/08 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

04/10 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

04/11 – London, Hackney Empire

04/14 – Hull, City Hall

04/15 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

04/16 – York, Grand Opera House

04/20 – Rhyl, Pavilion

04/20 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

04/25 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall

04/26 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

04/27 – Stockport, Plaza