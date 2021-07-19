Robert Plant’s Lockdown Dreams About John Bonham

Robert Plant revealed his lockdown dreams included spending time in “amazing landscapes” with late Led Zeppelin bandmate John Bonham.

In a conversation about how the lack of human interaction could lead to people dreaming differently in isolation, he described the experience of feeling that he’d journeyed to distant places to share moments with some family members who had passed away, including son Karac, who died as a child in 1977.

“I’ve dreamt that I’ve been back with old friends, quite a lot, like John Bonham, like my father, my son who left when he was five,” Plant said on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast. “And they’ve been magnificent moments of great relief.” He told cohost Matt Everitt: “The reason we’re here now is we both like what we do, and there’s a certain toll and a price that goes with it. At the same time, it’s way better than accountancy or whatever it might have ended up as.

“But it does create some sort of energy in me that I’ve had to maneuver into another part of my being – subjugate it, stick it in a corner. Because I was always on the go, always planning the next thing. So it seems that when I’m asleep sometimes, I’ve been in a really great place … and I’ve gone somewhere, and now I’ve got to get back to wherever it was, and I’m making my way back through these amazing landscapes.”

You can listen to the show below.

On the topic of how he’d spent lockdown outside his head, Plant said he's "been really lucky because my next-door neighbor, who lives 100 feet from me – who played with me and Bonzo in the 1960s – he’s there. We’re part of a pod. And the farmer who was born in my place, whose family owned my place, he’s over the road and we’ve turned into the greatest pals – the card schools that go on for ever!”

He said the experience of spending quality time at home, rather than always preparing to travel again, has been “a revelation outside the dreams” and “a dream itself.” “It’s always been … ‘Aw, he’s gone again,'" he added. "And now they can’t get rid of me at the moment!”

Robert Plant Albums Ranked