Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce More US Tour Dates
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added five more dates to their ongoing 2022 tour.
Following their performance at Glastonbury on June 24 and a series of European dates, the duo will return to the U.S. to perform on the West Coast, followed by new East Coast shows in Atlanta, Franklin, Tenn., Boston, Mashantucket, Conn., and New York City. All tickets will go on sale on June 24.
You can view a complete list of show dates, with the newly added ones in bold, below.
Plant and Krauss are now touring in support of their most recent album, Raise the Roof, which was released in November. It's their first LP together since their Grammy-winning 2007 collaboration, Raising Sand. Plant and Krauss have included songs from both albums in their new sets, as well as reimagined versions of the Zeppelin songs "The Battle of Evermore," "Rock and Roll" and "When the Levee Breaks."
“We’ve got a kind of a personality which we could pursue as two singers, a neat place that we made for ourselves,” Plant told The New York Times last fall. “I just liked the idea of actually singing together throughout an entire show, more or less with somebody. Concentrating, listening, being free-form at times. Letting it rip, then being pretty controlled and organized and following instructions from her. And then, sometimes, letting go so she can’t catch me.”
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates
June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
June 26 - London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
June 29 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
July 1 - Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena
July 2 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress
July 5 - Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
July 8 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival
July 10 - Baarn, NL @ Royal Park Live
July 13 - Montreux, CH @ Auditorium Stravinski
July 14 - Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone
July 16 - Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
July 18 - Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna
July 20 - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
Aug. 15 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park
Aug. 17 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Aug. 20 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 21 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 23 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
Aug. 25 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Aug. 28 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
Sept. 1 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Sept. 4 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park
Sept. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sept. 7 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 10 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Sept. 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre