Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce More US Tour Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have added five more dates to their ongoing 2022 tour.

Following their performance at Glastonbury on June 24 and a series of European dates, the duo will return to the U.S. to perform on the West Coast, followed by new East Coast shows in Atlanta, Franklin, Tenn., Boston, Mashantucket, Conn., and New York City. All tickets will go on sale on June 24.

You can view a complete list of show dates, with the newly added ones in bold, below.

Plant and Krauss are now touring in support of their most recent album, Raise the Roof, which was released in November. It's their first LP together since their Grammy-winning 2007 collaboration, Raising Sand. Plant and Krauss have included songs from both albums in their new sets, as well as reimagined versions of the Zeppelin songs "The Battle of Evermore," "Rock and Roll" and "When the Levee Breaks."

“We’ve got a kind of a personality which we could pursue as two singers, a neat place that we made for ourselves,” Plant told The New York Times last fall. “I just liked the idea of actually singing together throughout an entire show, more or less with somebody. Concentrating, listening, being free-form at times. Letting it rip, then being pretty controlled and organized and following instructions from her. And then, sometimes, letting go so she can’t catch me.”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2022 Tour Dates

June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

June 26 - London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

June 29 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

July 1 - Hamar, NO @ Tjuvholmen Arena

July 2 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenhus Fortress

July 5 - Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

July 8 - Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival

July 10 - Baarn, NL @ Royal Park Live

July 13 - Montreux, CH @ Auditorium Stravinski

July 14 - Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

July 16 - Stuttgart, DE @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

July 18 - Sopot, PL @ Opera Lesna

July 20 - Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

Aug. 15 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

Aug. 17 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 20 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 21 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Aug. 23 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

Aug. 25 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Aug. 28 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

Sept. 1 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sept. 4 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park

Sept. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 7 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 10 - Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sept. 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre