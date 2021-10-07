Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released the song “High and Lonesome” from their upcoming album Raise the Roof.

It’s the only original track on the LP, which follows in the footsteps of their multi-award -winning 2007 release Raising Sand. Plant and producer T Bone Burnett share writing credits. The song can be heard below.

Addressing the fact that the albums will have arrived 14 years apart, Plant recently reflected that it was a strength rather than a weakness. “Most musicians form a band, then they stay in the band until it's over – 20 years, 30 years, 50 years, whatever it is, and it starts to look sadly decrepit,” he said. “It's like people hanging onto a life raft or staying in a comfortable place. With us two, there's nothing written in blood. We were ready to do something new, and we knew how good it was before, so we can just join up again and see where we go. We've got nothing to lose.”

He said he regarded his rock background and Krauss’ country background as another strength. “I thought I'd got America down, but here was this whole world of country music I'd not encountered,” he explained. “That's the great thing about me and Alison – we're ably supported by a world of beautiful music that one of other of us doesn't know too much about.”

She added her own tick to the list: “Robert’s singing is the epitome of freedom and spontaneity,” she said. "And I’m pretty regimented, but there’s a romance in contrast.”

Raise the Roof will be released on Nov. 19. The pair plans to tour in support of the record next year.