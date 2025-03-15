Rikki Rockett Confirms Poison 2026 Tour

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has confirmed his band’s plan to tour in 2026.

“‘26 will be a Poison year,” the drummer remarked to Sirius XM host Eddie Trunk, noting that the band will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Look What the Cat Dragged In. “I cannot believe it's going to be a 40th anniversary. There's very few bands that ever make it to 40 years, and most people never stay at a job for forty years or at same house, marriages don't last [that long]. I mean, this is crazy how long this has been. Honestly, it's amazing.”

Rockett admitted he never envisioned Poison having this kind of longevity, adding that he was “blown away” by the upcoming milestone.

“I reflect back in time, I remember somebody at the very very beginning of our career, I think it was our first manager said, ‘Just remember you have to come down the the steps that you go up.’ And that really always stuck with me,” Rockett continued, noting that after decades on the road, Poison’s tour crew felt like family. The downside of being around so long, he explained, is losing some of the people who helped you along the way.

“We didn't take a bunch of kids out on the road with us,“ Rockett noted. “Most of them were older people that could show us the ropes and [had] seen it. And they were mentors and they're passing on now and it's like wow. It's hard to handle that sometimes, but on a good note… We're going back out and it's gonna be super exciting.”

Rockett didn’t have many further details to share, explaining that things were still in the planning process at this early stage. The drummer suggested Poison’s plans will likely include a mix of headlining dates, as well as a run of shows alongside another big-name act.

Bret Michaels First Suggested Poison's 40th Anniversary Tour

Rockett's comments regarding a 2026 Poison tour verify an idea originally floated by frontman Bret Michaels.

In a September social media post, the singer said it "would make perfect sense to have the possibility of a reunion in 2026." "In my opinion, it would be the perfect 40th anniversary tour." This year, however, Michaels is committed to solo performances, including festival dates and his ongoing Parti Gras trek.

Meanwhile, Rockett has gigs lined up for his new project, the Rockett Mafia. The group features Rockett alongside singer Brandon Gibbs (Devil Ciy Angels), guitarist Mick Sweda (BUulletboys) on guitar and bassist Bryan Kimes.