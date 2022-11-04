Rick Nielsen to Miss Cheap Trick Shows After Minor Procedure

Cheap Trick announced that guitarist Rick Nielsen has undergone a minor medical procedure and that he’ll miss some shows as a result.

The band has a run of North American tour dates in early November before returning to Japan until Dec. 2, after which they’ll play two more U.S. shows to complete their 2022 commitments.

Singer Robin Zander’s son will fill in during Nielsen’s absence.

“A few days ago Rick had a minor procedure that requires him to stay off the road for this week and not travel,” Cheap Trick wrote on social media. “Robin Taylor Zander will be stepping up this weekend. We look forward to Rick rejoining the guys on the West Coast later next week.”

Zander Jr. has been a member of the live lineup since 2014, mainly supplying guitar and backing vocals, but last year he covered Tom Petersson’s bass duties while the older musician recovered from heart surgery. In August 2022 he told Rolling Stone that the only role he hasn’t helped with to date was taking over his dad’s lead vocals. “I could do that, but I don’t want to,” he said.

“My dad has got a different kind of gear that he can hit when he sings. He’s a freak of nature. I can’t do what he does, and he’s also a really healthy guy that’s literally never missed a gig. But if anyone had to do it at some point, if only just for one night, it would be me.”