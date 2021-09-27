Richie Faulkner Heart Problem Leads Judas Priest to Postpone Tour

Judas Priest have postponed their U.S. tour as guitarist Richie Faulkner battles an undisclosed “major medical heart condition.”

“It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US tour,” reads a message from the band, shared with UCR. “Richie Faulkner has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in the hospital where he is being treated. In the meantime, we are all sending love to our falcon to wish him a speedy recovery.”

A timetable for when the band may resume performing was not given. “As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them,” the band’s message noted, adding that “tickets will be valid” for the make-up dates.

Judas Priest launched their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour on Aug. 15 with a performance at the Bloodstock Open Air festival in England. Since then, the band has brought the trek stateside, playing 13 shows prior to the postponement’s announcement. Their most recent performance took place Sept. 26 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Ky.

The metal icons had originally intended to hit the road for their 50th-anniversary tour in 2020, but those plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faulkner joined the group in 2011, following the departure of band co-founder K.K. Downing. Faulkner has contributed to the band’s two most recent studio albums: 2014’s Redeemer of Souls and 2018’s Firepower. More recently, Judas Priest announced a massive, career-spanning box set celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.