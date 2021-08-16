Judas Priest Return to the Road: Set List and Video

Judas Priest returned to the road this past weekend for the first time since June 2019 when they headlined the 2021 Bloodstock Open Air festival, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England.

Included in the 22-track set were two songs Judas Priest had never performed live before: "Invader" and concert opener "One Shot at Glory." The band also played songs that hadn't appeared onstage for several years, like "Rocka Rolla" from the band's debut album that hasn't been performed since 1976.

You can see video from the concert, as well as the band's set list, below.

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'One Shot at Glory' and 'Lightning Strike' on Aug. 15, 2021

Judas Priest were joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton for three songs at the end of the show. Tipton, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2008, announced in 2018 that he would no longer tour full-time with the band, but he remains "actively involved" in the group's work.

The band's lineup these days consists of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner.

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Rocka Rolla' on Aug. 15, 2021

This was the first time Judas Priest has performed in more than two years. They were originally slated to hit the road for a 50th-anniversary tour last fall, but the trek was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Halford went on Instagram earlier this year to encourage fans to get vaccinated in order to ensure the return of live music.

“Common sense states that by having the jab, we’re opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed," he said, "which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theaters, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love. So let’s get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster.”

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Breaking the Law' With Glenn Tipton on Aug. 15, 2021

Judas Priest are scheduled to launch their rescheduled North American tour in a few weeks on Sept. 8 in Reading, Penn.

Judas Priest, Walton-on-Trent, England, Aug. 15, 2021

1. "One Shot at Glory" (Live debut)

2. "Lightning Strike"

3. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

4. "Exciter" (First since 2005)

5. "Turbo Lover"

6. "Hell Patrol" (First since 2009)

7. "Halls of Valhalla"

8. "The Sentinel"

9. "Rocka Rolla" (First since 1976)

10. "Victim of Changes"

11. "Desert Plains"

12. "A Touch of Evil" (First since 2005)

13. "Dissident Aggressor" (First since 2009)

14. "Blood Red Skies" (First since 2012)

15. "Invader" (Live debut)

16. "Painkiller"

17. "The Hellion"

8. "Electric Eye"

19. "Hell Bent for Leather"

20. "Metal Gods" (with Glenn Tipton)

21. "Breaking the Law" (with Glenn Tipton)

22. "Living After Midnight" (with Glenn Tipton)