Judas Priest Plot 50th-Anniversary U.S. Tour

Judas Priest announced a fall U.S. tour as part of their 50th-anniversary run.

The leg launches Sept. 9 in Oxon Hill, Md., and concludes Oct. 17 in Las Vegas. Full ticket information is available at the band's website.

“Judas Priest are primed and ready to deliver the goods with our 50 Heavy Metal Years anniversary celebration stage show spectacular!" the group said in a statement. "Performing a blistering cross section of songs from our lives in metal — we can't wait to raise horns with you again at this once in a metal lifetime event!”

The band's most recent studio album is 2018's Firepower, which they promoted on tour both as headliners and as co-headliners with Deep Purple. Producer Andy Sneap filled in for guitarist Glenn Tipton, who was unable to perform live — except for a few cameos — due to his battle with Parkinson's disease. Singer Rob Halford noted that Sneap was committed to Judas Priest through the album's touring cycle; the band's publicist tells UCR that Tipton will be "appearing as his health allows."

Halford also recently hinted that the band might be thinking about recruiting former guitarist K.K. Downing — who quit angrily in 2011 — for a guest spot on its 50th-anniversary tour.

“That’s a cool question,” he replied when asked about the chances of reconnecting onstage. “It’s like anything in rock ’n’ roll. I love the kind of chaos that surrounds rock ’n’ roll. That’s, to me, what it’s all about. There should be no laws, regulations of restrictions. Anything can happen with Priest. So, just keep an eye out and a lookout, especially when we play live. … It’s all on the table.”

Judas Priest U.S. Tour 2020

9/9 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

9/11 - Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

9/12 - Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Casino Arena

9/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

9/15 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/17 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 - Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair - Rebel Rock Fest

9/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

9/23 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

9/24 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

9/26 - Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

9/29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

9/30 - St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

10/2 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/3 - Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/5 - Austin, TX @ HEB Center

10/6 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/8 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort and Casino

10/9 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

10/17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood