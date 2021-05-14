Red Rocks has begun offering COVID-19 vaccine shots to fans attending shows at the Morrison, Colo.-based amphitheater.

Each night, 100 doses will be given on a first-come-first-served basis, and everyone who takes advantage of the offer will be given a shirt marking the venue's 80th year, along with a voucher with discounts on products purchased there. The program began last night at a performance by EDM star Diplo. Upcoming rock shows include Foreigner, the Black Crowes, Bob Weir and Joe Bonamassa.

“The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks,” a venue spokesperson told 9News in Denver. “We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

The program is being run in association with Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment. It involves the use of vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson, although widely reported production problems mean that supplies of this single-dose shot may not be available in the coming days.

Vaccines are also available in America from Pfizer and Moderna, with more than 265 million doses of the three treatments already delivered across the nation. Total U.S. coronavirus infection rates are estimated at more than 33 million since the pandemic began, with nearly 600,000 deaths.

At present, around 40,000 new cases are being reported each day, with more than 750 daily deaths – down roughly 30 and 10 percent, respectively, over the last two weeks. These are the lowest levels of new U.S. cases since September, and lowest death rate since last July.

