Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor Late Van Halen Guitar Hero on ‘Eddie’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new song titled "Eddie," a tribute to late guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.

In a series of tweets, the band detailed how the track was created.

"Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die," frontman Anthony Kiedis explained. "Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John [Frusciante], Chad [Smith] and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives."

The tune, which you can hear below, bares little resemblance to the grandiose rock sound of Van Halen, save for a pair of soaring solos by Frusciante. Instead, the guitar god is clearly referenced within the track's lyrical content.

"Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds," Kiedis noted. "In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream."

Listen to 'Eddie' by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers joined a chorus of fans and fellow musicians who mourned Van Halen's death on Oct. 6, 2020. "Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart," Flea tweeted at the time. "I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother."

"Eddie" is the second single from Red Hot Chili Pepper's 13th album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which comes out on Oct. 14. The band first previewed the LP last month with lead single "Tippa My Tongue."