An all-star tribute concert to the Ramones took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, starring a supergroup dubbed the Cretin Family.

The Cretin family is: Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), CJ Ramone (original bassist Dee Dee Ramone's replacement and one of just three remaining Ramones members), Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Billy Idol, and Travis Barker (Blink-182). The name of the band comes from a track called "Cretin Family" that appeared on the Ramones' 1995 album, ¡Adios Amigos!.

The concert was held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Ramones' debut, self-titled album, released in April of 1976. It went down in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Dee Dee Ramone is buried and where there is also a prominent bronze statue dedicated to guitarist Johnny Ramone.

Below, we've got the set list plus a number of photos.

READ MORE: 50 Years Ago: Ramones Shape Punk Music With Their Debut Album

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

Alex Kluft, UCR Alex Kluft, UCR

The Cretin Family Featuring Various Guests, Aug. 30, 2026, Los Angeles Set List:

1. "Durango 95" (Ramones cover)

2. "Rockaway Beach" (Ramones cover)

3. "Cretin Hop" (Ramones cover)

4. "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment" (Ramones cover)

5. "Do You Wanna Dance?" (Bobby Freeman cover)

6. "The Crusher" (Dee Dee King cover)

7. "R. A. M. O. N. E. S." (Motorhead cover)

8. "Danny Says" (Ramones cover) (with Fred Armisen)

9. "Sheena Is a Punk Rocker" (Ramones cover)

10. "Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio?" (Ramones cover) (with Jason Freese)

11. "California Sun" (Joe Jones cover) (with The Linda Lindas)

12. "I Wanna Be Sedated" (Ramones cover) (with The Linda Lindas)

13. "Commando" (Ramones cover)

14. "Havana Affair" (Ramones cover)

15. "Oh Oh I Love Her So" (Ramones cover)

16. "Surfin’ Bird" (The Trashmen cover)

17. "Beat on the Brat" (Ramones cover) (with Billy Idol)

18. "Ready Steady Go" (Generation X cover) (with Billy Idol)

19. "Blitzkrieg Bop" (Ramones cover) (with Billy Idol)