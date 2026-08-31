Pop star Olivia Rodrigo closed out her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival with a special duet with Stevie Nicks.

The female-focused event followed in the spirit of the ‘90s Lilith Fair. Rodrigo served as curator and headliner, with a lineup that included Bikini Kill, the Breeders, Chappell Roan and Garbage.

Rodrigo featured a couple of notable guest appearances early in her fest-closing set – performing “Ironic” with Alanis Morissette and “Building a Mystery” and “Angel” with Sarah McLachlan. The latter tune was dedicated to Dolly Parton, who passed away last week.

Still, the climax of Rodrigo’s set was also its most memorable moment. After briefly exiting the stage, the singer returned hand-in-hand with one of rock’s great icons.

Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks Join Forces on 'Landslide'

“Ladies and gentlemen, Stevie Nicks!” Rodrigo declared as the audience erupted in cheers.

The vocalists then joined forces on the classic Fleetwood Mac tune “Landslide.” Backed only by acoustic guitar, played by longtime Nicks’ collaborator Waddy Wachtel, the singers started out trading vocals on the verses. As the video below from YouTube user @foxiegaspie shows, Rodrigo and Nicks then beautifully harmonized on the chorus, their voices intertwining across the song’s famous lyrics. It was a gorgeous cross-generational display of feminine musical prowess, as the two women entranced the thousands in attendance.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Classic-Era Fleetwood Mac Song

After the song’s end -- and a substantial amount of applause -- Nicks took a moment to praise Rodrigo.

“She reminds me of me, when I was her age a hundred years ago,” the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman told the crowd. “And I’m somewhat awestruck that she could do all this. Because it’s so hard, you have no idea, putting this [festival] together with all of these people. And she’s done it, with this grace.”

Net proceeds from the Daisy Chain Fields festival supported nonprofit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls, including the Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood and the National Women's Law Center.