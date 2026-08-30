Dolly Parton was laid to rest after a private funeral in Nashville on Friday, Aug. 28.

The singer died on Aug. 25 following a “brief battle with cancer.” While her passing led to an outpouring of tributes from around the globe, Parton’s funeral was deliberately intimate event with only immediate family in attendance. Representatives for the late-singer had previously announced there would be a “small, private service” at “Dolly’s request.”

According to People, Parton was “likely laid to rest beside Carl Dean, her husband of nearly 60 years, at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville.” Dean was interred in a mausoleum at the cemetery following his death in March 2025. A large plaque at the site featured the names of Dean and Parton, along with the couple’s wedding date, a pair of intertwining wedding bands and the images of two houses, including Dolly’s childhood home.

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While details of Parton’s funeral were not made public, Lainey Parton – Dolly’s great-niece – shared her feelings following the service on Instagram.

“This is a really hard post for me to make. I wanted to wait until after my granny was laid to rest yesterday before I tried to put any of this into words,” Lainey wrote. “From the time I was little, my granny always had a way of making me feel like I was enough. She never made my dreams feel too big or made me feel like I couldn’t do something. She believed in me before I even knew how to believe in myself,” she continued. “Most people can think of at least one bad memory with everyone in their family. I honestly can’t think of one with her.”