Radiohead made the shortlist of nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. These days, that's no small feat considering the Hall has been playing catch-up the past few years by mostly inducting artists who've been eligible for decades.

But Radiohead are far from a typical band. Simply put, they're the most exciting group to have surfaced over the past quarter-century, so it's really no surprise that they snagged a nomination their very first year out (and we expect them to seal the deal with an induction in April 2018).

There are plenty of reasons they deserve this, and almost all of it comes down to their excellent catalog of music. But if you still need convincing after soaking in classic records like OK Computer and Kid A, we've outlined 5 Reasons Radiohead Should Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame below.