Radiohead Music Added to Rerelease of Horror Classic ‘Nosferatu’

Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac albums will be heard as the soundtrack to the classic silent horror movie Nosferatu in the first of a series of sync films.

The records – from 2000 and 2001 respectively – have been matched to the 1922 Dracula clone in a bid to entice music fans to visit movie theaters.

It’s the first of a series of sync projects, set to include music by Pearl Jam, R.E.M. and others connected with different films from the silent era. They’ll be available for art house, drive-in and indie cinemas to present.

A trailer for Radiohead’s Nosferatu can be seen below.

“Silents Synced is a strategic format to draw new audiences to cinemas for a communal music experience like no other,” CEO Josh Frank told Deadline.

“The question for independent theater operators has become, ‘What can we do to inspire people to leave their homes outside of Hollywood blockbuster films?’ While traditional moviegoers will always be our lifeblood, music fans will go to greater lengths for a shared experience.

“They are a fundamentally new audience for us all. With these essential artists and our distribution partner, CineLife Entertainment, we seek to inspire people to gather in cinemas and invigorate independent theaters in a totally new way to help them with engaging and unique events.”

Silents Synced Series Offers New Perspective on Music and Movies

With a new movie arriving every four months, R.E.M.’s project will arrive in early 2025. “The guys thought it seems like a good idea,” band manager Bertis Downs said. “[T]hey like the uncanny way their music and Buster Keaton’s Sherlock, Jr., match up — kind of perfect. What a great and unlikely way of presenting great art.”

Pete Smolin, manager of They Might Be Giants, described the matching of his band’s music to another Keaton movie as “a perfect combo,” adding: “There is something strangely appealing about syncing modern music to an old silent film — it brings a whole new perspective. I like to imagine Buster Keaton moving around on set with a 1927 version of They Might Be Giants bouncing around in his head.”

Radiohead’s Nosferatu opens on Oct. 4. Further details of the series will be announced at the Silents Synced website.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Radiohead’s Nosferatu’