Quiet Riot to Continue With Late Frankie Banali’s Blessing

Quiet Riot announced that they intend to continue, with late leader Frankie Banali’s blessing.

The current lineup includes drummer John Kelly, who’d been filling in while Banali fought his battle with cancer. The disease took his life last month at the age of 68. His widow later revealed that he endured 10 years of pain after sacrificing the chance to undergo shoulder surgery because he didn’t want to put the band on hold.

“It was Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive,” the band said in a statement, providing concert dates from Oct. 9 this year until Oct. 30 next year, with more shows to follow.

“Chuck Wright has been in the band off and on since 1981 and played not only on the song ‘Metal Health’ but many other Quiet Riot Albums," noted the statement. "Alex Grossi has been in the band since 2004 touring and recording. Jizzy Pearl has been a member of the Quiet Riot family since 2013, and Johnny Kelly has been doing a great job filling in on drums this past year with Frankie’s blessing.”

The group added that it was looking forward “to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and beyond.”

In 2017, Banali recalled the band’s rise to fame, telling Off Beat With Michael Aubrecht: “We were really carrying the banner for American metal music. Consequently, what happened was we went gold, then platinum. The record companies pay attention to the financial value of an artist. They stood up and noticed Quiet Riot. This resulted in tons of bands being signed. Some good. Some not so good. That’s the way business is.”

He added that he's "always held the contention that not only was Quiet Riot incredibly fortunate, but I was blessed to be a part of it. I feel a sense of accomplishment for the genre, as we were the ones that opened up doors for so many other bands. That said, I never take credit for those bands being successful after they were signed because that happened, or didn’t happen, on their own merit.”