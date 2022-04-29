Quiet Riot’s Kevin DuBrow Honored With Shrunken Head in Las Vegas

Late Quiet Riot frontman Kevin DuBrow was honored this week with a shrunken head ceremony at Las Vegas' Golden Tiki.

You can see photos from the ceremony below.

Several other rockers congregated at the Sin City bar on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion, including Dead Daisies singer Glenn Hughes, ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Slash bassist Todd Kerns and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi.

DuBrow is in good company at the Golden Tiki, which has also honored Sammy Hagar, Vince Neil and late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul with their own shrunken heads.

DuBrow appeared on Quiet Riot's biggest albums, including 1983’s chart-topping Metal Health and its Top 20 follow-up, 1984's Condition Critical. The band fired DuBrow in 1987, but he returned in 1991 and stayed with them until he died of an accidental cocaine overdose at the age of 52 in November 2007.

Quiet Riot released their most recent album, Hollywood Cowboys, in 2019. The band is working on a new studio project, which will reportedly feature former drummer Frankie Banali, who died in August 2020.

"It's been revamped,” lead singer Jizzy Pearl recently told Classic Metal Show. "Basically, Frankie’s drum tracks have been – you know that game, Operation, where you take the tweezers? We pulled his drum tracks and have written all new music for that."

Pearl is joined by Grossi, drummer Johnny Kelly and classic-era bassist Rudy Sarzo, who announced his return to Quiet Riot last year. Sarzo said Banali's wife told him that Banali wanted him back in the band.

"I was already traumatized by Frankie's passing, so it was a decision that I had to take a lot of time to think about it — let the mourning period [pass]," Sarzo told Eddie Trunk last year. "So, the time came when I was ready to accept the reality, that it's our responsibility, of us left behind, to carry on with the legacy and celebrate it. So that's when I decided. I said, 'Okay, it's time for me to come home.'"