Prince and the Clash Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Prince and the Clash were among those honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Grammys' Special Merit Award ceremony on Saturday.

Per the Grammy website, the award is presented to artists "who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording." Other recipients this year included Frankie Valli, Frankie Beverly, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal and Roxanne Shante.

Jimmy Jam, a former member of the Minneapolis band the Time, whom Prince worked with closely, was present at the ceremony.

"He had the best work ethic of anybody I ever met," Jam said (via NME). "What that lesson taught me was that he saw me as better than I saw myself. I want to enlighten other people to their greatness."

Public Enemy’s Chuck D accepted the award on behalf of the Clash, reading a statement provided by the surviving members of the band, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon.

What to Know About the Upcoming Grammy Ceremony

This year's Grammy ceremony will take place on Sunday Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST. Multiple rock acts are up for major awards.

The nominees for Best Rock Album include the Black Crowes (Happiness Bastards), Green Day (Saviors), Pearl Jam (Dark Matter), the Rolling Stones (Hackney Diamonds) and Jack White (No Name). The Beatles are up for two awards, both for their 2023 song "Now and Then," in the Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance categories.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.