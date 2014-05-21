Preview Three Tracks from Angus and Malcolm Young’s Pre-AC/DC Band

Curious as to what Angus and Malcolm Young's pre-AC/DC group Marcus Hook Roll Band sounded like?

There are three opportunities to learn more about this group -- which also included Angus and Malcolm's sibling George Young -- as Parlophone prepares an expanded reissue of 1973's 'Tales of Old Grand-Daddy' on June 3.

Billboard is offering a long-lost non-album single titled 'Ride Baby Ride.' 'One of these Days,' which features "the guitars of all three Young brothers and a chorus that will linger," is available on MSN. 'Louisiana Lady,' described as a "sax-infused non-album boogie single," is streaming via Rolling Stone.

The Marcus Hook Roll Band was rounded out by guitarist Harry Vanda, who had been part of the '60s band the Easybeats with George Young. Producer Alan "Wally" Waller, who oversaw sessions in Sydney between July and August of 1973, brought along the bourbon -- giving the project its title.