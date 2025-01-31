Watch Pink Cover Janis Joplin and Led Zeppelin at FireAid

Pink performed a couple of classic rock covers at FireAid on Wednesday evening.

After performing her original 2017 hit "What About Us," she transitioned into a cover of Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee," followed by Led Zeppelin's "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You." (Pink has performed both songs live in concert in previous years.)

You can watch the performance below.

"Tonight is so special, I'm so inspired by the love that is happening," Pink said from the stage, describing "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" as "one of our favorites."

What Else Happened at FireAid?

FireAid consisted of two separate concerts, held at different venues in Los Angeles with staggered start times, and Pink was not the only act to cover Led Zeppelin. The Black Crowes also did so, bringing Slash and John Fogerty on stage to perform a rendition of "Going to California."

In another powerful moment, the surviving members of Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited, with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett and Violet Grohl handling lead vocals during their set. Graham Nash and Stephen Stills also reunited, playing live together for the first time in over a decade.

The FireAid concerts helped raise funds for rebuilding California communities affected by the recent wildfires, as well as for causes dedicated to preventing future disasters.