Up until now, there never was a music video for Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," the title track from their iconic 1975 album.

That has changed. A new music video has arrived featuring animations and archival footage of the band.

You can watch the video below.

'Wish You Were Here' Tops the Charts...Again

Earlier this month, Wish You Were Here was reissued for its 50th anniversary. The new box includes a number of alternate versions, demos and live recordings from the album's sessions, plus live performances from the time.

Back in 1975, Wish You Were Here reached No. 1 a week after it was released. Five decades later, the album claimed the Christmas Number One album spot in the U.K. This effectively made Wish You Were Here a record breaker for the longest span between an album's first and most recent No. 1 appearance on the British charts.

On social media, guitarist David Gilmour shared a photo of himself and a bit of champagne, "raising a glass to the wonderful news."

How Pink Floyd Wrote 'Wish You Were Here'

"It's one of those strange songs that came to me very easily," Roger Waters shared with AXS TV last year, "because David Gilmour had been playing the riff, and I've been listening to it and going, 'What's that?' And he played it. I said, 'Play that again.'

"So I learned it. And I said, 'And then what happens?' And he said, 'No, that's it.' And I went, 'I like it.' I said, 'So do you mind if I see what happens next?'"