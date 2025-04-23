As the remastered version of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII makes its way into theaters this week, the band offers an exclusive look at its performance of "A Saucerful of Secrets" from the film.

In the video, Pink Floyd plays a portion of their classic song, which appeared as the title track to their 1968 album, the last to feature work by the band's cofounder Syd Barrett and the first with David Gilmour, his replacement.

You can watch the clip below.

"A Saucerful of Secrets" was one of the few songs kept in Pink Floyd's sets from the Barrett years. Running for 12 minutes in the LP's studio version, the song became a launching pad for the group to improvise the number onstage.

It's one of eight songs the band played during its performance at the ancient Roman amphitheater in Pompeii in the first week of October 1971.

The movie version of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii was initially released in 1972, a year before The Dark Side of the Moon became one of the biggest-selling albums in music history.

A 1974 rerelease of the film included footage of the band working in London's Abbey Road Studios on songs that appeared on Dark Side - including "On the Run," "Us and Them" and "Brain Damage" - which came out in March 1973.

When Is 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII' Playing?

The newly remastered Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII opens in theaters on Thursday and features the band performing a set at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii, the first time a concert was staged at the historic venue.

The quartet performed a set - consisting of favorites "Careful With That Axe, Eugene," "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun" and songs from Meddle, which was released a month after the Pompeii performance - without an audience.

The new film was hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm negative found in Pink Floyd's archives and has been digitally remastered in 4K. Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII also includes a new audio mix by Steven Wilson

On May 2, a live album culled from the Pompeii set will be released on CD, digital audio and vinyl formats along with a Dolby Atmos mix.

More information about the movie, including showtimes and theaters, can be found at the band's website.