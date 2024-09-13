Pearl Jam Reimagines Ted Nugent’s ‘Stranglehold’ as Anti-Gun Song

Pearl Jam put their own spin on Ted Nugent’s 1975 single “Stranglehold,” changing the lyrics to make it an anti-gun anthem.

The moment took place during Pearl Jam’s concert in Baltimore on Thursday, Sept. 12. Roughly halfway through their set, guitarist Mike McCready launched into “Stranglehold”’s familiar opening riff.

Frontman Eddie Vedder then joined in, emphatically singing: “I don’t own a gun, I don’t ever want to own a gun / I don’t own a gun, never want to own a gun.” After repeating variations of the phrase several times, the tones of “Stanglehold” faded out. Pearl Jam soon launched into one of their own classics, “Even Flow.” Fan-shot footage of the rendition can be seen below.

Ted Nugent Is a Vocal Gun Advocate

“Stranglehold” was the first track on Nugent’s self-titled debut album. The tune’s famous guitar solo is widely regarded as one of the greatest in rock history.

Nugent is an outspoken right wing conservative, who often advocates for the rights of gun ownership. He even took his love for the weapons on television, briefly hosting the series Ted Nugent's Gun Country on the Discovery Channel. At the time of the show’s debut, Nugent declared that the “American Dream is measured in ballistics.” In 2021, the polarizing rocker released a pro-gun song called "Come and Take It."

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, has maintained liberal political leanings throughout the band’s career. In recent years the band has spoken out against former president Donald Trump and cautioned fans on the perils of global warming. In 2023, the grunge group lent its support to Everytown, a non-profit organization fighting to end gun violence.

“No one should live in fear of gun violence—in their schools, neighborhoods, or anywhere,” Pearl Jam tweeted at the time. “Learn more about secure gun storage and be a part of the solution.”

Watch Pearl Jam Perform Their Version of 'Stranglehold'