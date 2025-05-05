Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini switched things up a bit at their second reunion show, adding three new Ratt classics to their set list at the M3 Festival in Columbia, Maryland on Sunday night.

The recently reunited singer and guitarist brought out "Never Use Love" from Invasion of Your Privacy for their headlining set, and also added "Slip of the Lip" and "Body Talk" from 1986's Dancing Undercover.

You can see fan-shot video of all three songs below, in addition to the full set list.

It was the second show the reunited Ratt duo have played this year, following an April 5 appearance at Mohegan Sun. Pearcy and DeMartini have announced five more shows for 2025, which you can find below.

Stephen Pearcy / Warren DeMartini 2025 Tour Dates

July 26: Rock the Dam 8 - Beaver Dam, Kentucky

Aug. 16: New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

Aug. 17: St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Aug. 30: Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

Nov. 03: Rock the Tides - Cancun, Mexico

Watch Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Perform 'Slip of the Lip'

Watch Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Perform 'Never Use Love'

Watch Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Perform 'Body Talk'

Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini May 4, 2025 M3 Festival Set List

1. "Wanted Man" (from 1984's Out of the Cellar)

2. "I Want a Woman" (from 1988's Reach for the Sky)

3. "Walking the Dog" (Rufus Thomas cover) (from 1983's Ratt EP)

4. "In Your Direction" (from Out of the Cellar)

5. "I'm Insane" (from Out of the Cellar)

6. "Slip of the Lip" (from 1886's Dancing Undercover)

7. "Never Use Love" (from 1985's Invasion of Your Privacy)

8. "Back for More" (from Ratt EP)

9. "Givin' Yourself Away" (from 1990's Detonator)

10. "Nobody Rides for Free" (from 1991's Point Break soundtrack)

11. "Way Cool Jr." (from Reach for the Sky)

12. "Over the Edge" (from 1999's Ratt)

13. "Lack of Communication" (from Out of the Cellar)

14. "Lay it Down" (from Invasion of Your Privacy)

15. "You're in Love" (from Invasion of Your Privacy)

16. "Body Talk" (from Dancing Undercover)

17. "Round and Round" (from Out of the Cellar)

via SetList.fm