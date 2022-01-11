Pavement Announce Deluxe Reissue of Final LP, ‘Terror Twilight’

Pavement will release a deluxe reissue of their final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight, on April 8.

The expanded set, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, includes 45 songs: the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings and the rough tracks from a scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. In total, 28 cuts are previously unreleased.

The band previewed the package with the unreleased “Be the Hook,” paired with a video that utilizes the album artwork. The bare-bones track finds Stephen Malkmus murmuring over a ramshackle electric guitar riff; midway through, he vocalizes in tandem with a squeaky guitar solo.

You can hear "Be the Hook" below.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal will be available in four-LP and two-CD editions, both including a book with unseen photos and commentary by Malkmus, the other band members (Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg and Steve West) and producer Nigel Godrich (who's worked with Radiohead, Beck and Paul McCartney).

The LP version will restore Godrich’s suggested track sequence, while the CD maintains the band’s final order.

In November 2021, Pavement announced a full-scale live reunion. The North American trek, which follows previously booked summer festival spots at Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera Sound, kicks off Sept. 7 in San Diego and concludes Oct. 11 in Austin. They’ll follow with a run of dates in Europe and the U.K.

Pavement, ‘Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal’ Track Listing (4-LP Edition)

LP1 - Side A

1. "Platform Blues"

2. "The Hexx"

3. "You Are a Light"

4. "Cream of Gold"

5. "Ann Don’t Cry"

LP1 - Side B

1. "Billie"

2. "Folk Jam"

3. "Major Leagues"

4. "Carrot Rope"

5. "Shagbag

6. "Speak, See, Remember"

7. "Spit On a Stranger"

LP2 - Side C

1. "The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade"

2. "Rooftop Gambler"

3. "Your Time to Change"

4. "Stub Your Toe"

5. "Major Leagues (Demo Version)"

6. "Decouvert de Soleil"

LP2 - Side D

1. "Carrot Rope (SM Demo)"

2. "Folk Jam Moog (SM Demo)"

3. "Billy (SM Demo)"

4. "Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (SM Demo)"

5. "You Are a Light (SM Demo)"

6. "Cream of Gold Intro (Jessamine)"

7. "Cream of Gold (SM Demo)"

LP3 - Side E

1. "Spit On a Stranger (SM Demo)"

2. "Folk Jam Guitar (SM Demo)"

3. "You Are a Light (Echo Canyon)"

4. "Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues] (Echo Canyon)"

5. "Folk Jam (Echo Canyon)"

LP3 - Side F

1. "Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon)"

2. "Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon)"

3. "The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon)"

4. "Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon)"

5. "Be the Hook"

LP4 - Side G

1. "You Are a Light (Jackpot!)"

2. "Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember] (RPM)"

3. "Rooftop Gambler (Jessamine)"

4. "For Sale! The Preston School of Industry (Jessamine)"

5. "Frontwards (Live)"

LP4 - Side H

1. "Platform Blues (Live)"

2. "The Hexx (Live)"

3. "You Are a Light (Live)"

4. "Folk Jam (Live)"

5. "Sinister Purpose (Live)"