Paul Stanley’s Anger Over Too Many Kiss Shows

Paul Stanley lost his temper in the '70s over the high number of shows Kiss was playing, and said it led to big changes.

“I got angry [with manager Bill Aucoin], and he said, ‘Paul, my job is to book you, and it’s up to you to tell me when to stop,’” Stanley tells Louder Sound. “That was an epiphany for me – because it’s truly up to the musician to decide how much, and when, is enough. So when Kiss tour, it’s because we choose to, not because we’re told to.”

He said “musicians need to remember that the manager works for them; they don’t work for their manager or their booking agent. It’s unfortunate when there are situations where artists are taken advantage of, particularly when they are compromised because of alcohol or drugs, and when they are worked beyond what is healthy. Unfortunately, some musicians aren’t healthy to begin with and that unending cycle can end in tragedy, as we’ve all seen.”

Kiss is expected to confirm the date of their final show in the near future. It's a prospect that stirs complex emotions for Stanley.

“My thoughts about it are different and growing more so as the tour reaches its late stages” Stanley said. “To talk about the end conceptually is one thing, to see the end imminent is another. It’s daunting, and it goes from being an intellectual choice, and the emotional impact is not lost on me.

“I think about it more all the time, and these shows become that more precious and meaningful as they dwindle down. But while they’re dwindling, we’re going to kick as much ass and blow up as much stuff as possible.”

