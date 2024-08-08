Paul McCartney’s ‘One Hand Clapping’ Film Coming to Theaters

In 1974, Paul McCartney and Wings gathered in Abbey Road Studios to record a potential live album. Also present was David Litchfield, who filmed and recorded the band over the course of four days.

The album and the film, both titled One Hand Clapping, went unreleased at the time, though bootlegs became frequently circulated in the years that followed. This past June, the album was officially released and now, the film will also get the same treatment. Originally shot on 1970s videotape, it has been restored at 4K and will begin appearing in theaters across the world on Sept. 26.

Also featured in the documentary is a new introduction by McCartney himself, footage from his "backyard session" involving songs on acoustic guitar, plus previously unseen polaroids from the sessions.

"It's so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did," McCartney said in a statement. "We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming."

Tickets for screenings will become available on Aug. 16. In the meantime, a clip from the film can be viewed below.

"We are looking forward to bringing the legendary music of Paul McCartney to the big screen and offering fans a front-row seat to his enduring legacy," Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said. "This cinematic experience will transport audiences back to a golden era of rock and roll while captivating new fans with the magic of this iconic band. It's a must-see event for music lovers of all generations."