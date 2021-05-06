Paul McCartney’s Solo Career Honored With Royal Mail Stamp Set

Paul McCartney is now the third solo artist to be honored with his own series of British Royal Mail stamps.

The 12-stamp collection, featuring eight album covers and four in-studio shots, will be released on May 28 and can be seen below.

“Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the center of rock and pop, an artist whose legacy is immense but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim,” Royal Mail’s David Gold declared in a statement announcing the series.

The eight album covers featured in the series include McCartney's self-titled 1970 debut, 1971's Ram, 1975's Venus and Mars, 1980's McCartney II, 1982's Tug of War, 1997's Flaming Pie, 2018's Egypt Station and last year's McCartney III. The four in-studio shots find the former Beatles star working on the McCartney, Ram, McCartney II and Flaming Pie albums.

In 2017, David Bowie became the first solo artist to be celebrated with a series of stamps from the official British postal service, followed in 2019 by Elton John. Pink Floyd were the subject of a 10-stamp set in 2016; Queen got a 13-stamp set last year.

The Paul McCartney Royal Mail stamps can be pre-ordered now alongside a wide variety of related merchandise from the online Royal Mail store.

Last month, McCartney released McCartney III Imagined, which featured artists such as Damon Albarn and Josh Homme reinterpreting songs from McCartney III. The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson's long-awaited documentary about the band's 1969 Get Back sessions, is set to be released this August.