Listen to Paul McCartney’s Remix Album ‘III Imagined’

Paul McCartney has released III Imagined, the companion remix album to his recent solo record McCartney III. It features new takes on the songs by a wide range of artists, including Damon Albarn, Blood Orange, Khruangbin, Ed O’Brien, Anderson Paak and others.

The complete LP can be heard below.

“It was really good to be able to play music, and make up music, and put your thoughts and your fears and your hopes and your love into the music,” the former Beatle said of the album that's connected with 1970’s McCartney and 1980’s McCartney II. “So, it kind of saved me, I must say, for about three or four months it took to make it.”

He added that he pursued the remix idea “in that spirit.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Beck explained what it had meant to be part of the new project by presenting his own take on “Find My Way.” “My whole year was canceled, with the shutdowns and everything,” he said. “My engineer’s wife was having a baby, so he wasn’t available. I really hadn’t been making much music. My studio had been dark for a year.” When the call came, he thought: “Let’s get in there and figure out how everything works! It gave me something to do.”

Inspired by a summer evening he enjoyed with McCartney and his wife, Beck noted that he "wanted the whole thing to sound a little bit weathered and warped, almost like a lost groove from some other time. ... I wanted to make a track that would feel like that night when we were all hanging out and having a good time.”

