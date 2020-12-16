Paul McCartney Teases Documentary With Rick Rubin

A six-part documentary series where famed producer Rick Rubin interviews Paul McCartney about his life and music is on the way.

Even though the documentary's title and release date were not revealed, McCartney unveiled a 96-second trailer, noting simply, "Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin. A forthcoming documentary event. Coming soon."

Filmed in black-and-white, the trailer shows the two music legends behind a recording console and highlighting passages on both Beatles and solo McCartney songs, including "Lovely Rita," "Paperback Writer," "Come Together" "Michelle" and "Live and Let Die."

McCartney also talks about how a bass can be used to "control a band" and that one of the reasons the Beatles wanted to write memorable songs was "because we had to remember them." He's also spotted playing piano, guitar, bass and drums in the video, which you can watch below.

Deadline notes that Frank Marshall, who directed the recently released Bee Gees documentary, is listed as a co-producer. Endeavor Content is in the process of looking for distributors.

While Rubin has never produced a McCartney album, he helped out on "Only One," the McCartney-Kanye West collaboration that came out in 2014. Rubin later said that two months after he thought the project was completed, West contacted him on Dec. 30 to have it ready for release at the stroke of midnight. Rubin was on St. Barths at the time, but he was able to get in touch with several engineers who were able to provide new and improved mixes and have it mastered in time to meet West's deadline.

In other McCartney news, he will be interviewed by Chris Rock for YouTube's Released series on Thursday at 11:45PM ET. The interview will conclude with the world premiere of a video of a song from McCartney III, which arrives on Friday.