Paul McCartney to Discuss New ‘Lyrics’ Book at Livestream Event

Paul McCartney is set to appear at a livestream event on Nov. 5 in which he'll discuss his new book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

The music legend will chat with author Paul Muldoon about The Lyrics, which includes anecdotes and personal history spanning McCartney's entire career - including his time with the Beatles and Wings, and his solo work.

A statement on the event's website reads: "Arranged alphabetically to provide a kaleidoscopic rather than chronological account, [The Lyrics] establishes definitive texts of the songs’ lyrics for the first time, and describes the circumstances in which they were written, the people and places that inspired them, and what he thinks of them now."

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present is due for release on Nov. 2, a few days before the livestream event.

“More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right," McCartney said in a statement earlier this year.

“The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

Tickets for the livestream event are available for purchase now. The stream will then be on demand for seven days following the live program.