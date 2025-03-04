Paul McCartney Wants Joe Cocker in the Rock Hall of Fame

Paul McCartney has spoken up in support of Joe Cocker being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The late singer, who’s been eligible since 1994, is a first-time nominee this year, alongside Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, Mana, OutKast, and Phish. Mariah Carey, Oasis, Joy Division / New Order, Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Soundgarden have previously been nominated.

In a letter addressed to “Rock and Rollers,” McCartney outlined why Cocker – who died in 2014 – deserved induction.

“Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances,” he wrote. “He sang one of our songs, ‘With a Little Help From My Friends,’ a version produced by Denny Cordell, which was very imaginative.

“All the people on the panel will be aware of the great contribution Joe made to the history of Rock and Roll. And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be, amongst such illustrious company.

“Thank you and all the best, Paul McCartney.”

Joe Cocker’s Beatles Cover Blew Paul McCartney Away

In a separate press statement, the Beatles icon recalled his reaction to Cocker’s 1968 cover of “With A Little Help From My Friends,” saying: “He was a lovely Northern lad who I loved a lot, and, like many people, I loved his singing.

“I remember him and Denny Cordell coming round to the studio in Savile Row and playing me what they’d recorded… it was just mind-blowing – totally turned the song into a soul anthem; and I was forever grateful to him for doing that.”

Last year, McCartney recorded a short NSFW video to express support for Foreigner’s induction into the Rock Hall, saying: “Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the fuck?

Hear Joe Cocker Perform 'With a Little Help From My Friends'