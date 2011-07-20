New Paul McCartney Documentary Marks 10th Anniversary Of 9/11

Paul McCartney marked the 10 year anniversary of the events of 9/11 with a special film that documented his experiences both during and after the tragedy.

Titled ‘The Love That You Make,’ the new documentary aired Sunday, September 10, 2011 on Showtime, and is now available on DVD. McCartney’s day began with his plane being grounded on the tarmac in New York, and as Real Screen reports, he then returned to the city, witnessing the developing events firsthand.

Filmmaker Albert Maysles and his partner Bradley Kaplan spent six weeks following McCartney as he began to assemble plans and rehearse for ‘The Concert For New York City.’

Shot in 16mm black and white, the footage captures McCartney on the streets interacting with New Yorkers and also features other performers, including Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Eric Clapton and Sheryl Crow.

Maysles has prior experience filming McCartney – he lensed the 1964 Beatles documentary ‘What’s Happening! The Beatles in the U.S.A.,’ a film about their first visit to the U.S.

Remembering the events in the new film, McCartney comments, “It was an honor to be able to help New York and America at that time in its history. There was a feeling of shock and fear in the air that I thought we could help alleviate with music. And the fact that so many people stepped up to join us made for a very uplifting evening for us all.”

Watch Paul McCartney Perform 'Freedom' and 'Let It Be' At 'The Concert For New York City'