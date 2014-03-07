Paul McCartney to Score Animated Film

Rather than rest on his laurels following the success of his most recent album, 'New,' Paul McCartney has apparently already started work on another project. He will be doing the music for an upcoming animated movie.

Acccording to Billboard, the former Beatle called into Los Angeles' KCSN, which is listener-supported and run out of California State University's Northridge campus, to thank them for their support of his music and broke the news. However, McCartney divulged neither the name of the movie nor the studio, but he did say, “It’s like being a kid getting to play with some of the most creative people in the world” in reference to the experience.

Even outside of the Beatles movies and the song 'Spies Like Us,' McCartney is no stranger to film music. His 1967 score for 'The Family Way' was the first solo project by a Beatle, even though it was credited to the George Martin Orchestra. He also composed the music for the 1984 film 'Give My Regards to Broad Street,' which he also starred in and wrote.

The hour-long conversation, which can be heard at KCSN's website, also touched upon the recent slate of tributes commemmorating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles arrival in America, and his connection to his current band. The interview was conducted by programming director Sky Daniels, who admitted to "fighting back tears" while speaking to him.

"When Paul McCartney's friends sing the praises of KCSN and he feels compelled to listen and reach out to say thanks," he said. "It validates the support of our members and the hard work of our staff. It really is a statement that radio can still touch hearts and minds, even those of the greatest songwriter of our time."