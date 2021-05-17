Paul McCartney Docuseries ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Coming to Hulu

The six-episode Paul McCarney docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1 will premiere on Hulu July 16.

The series will see the legendary musician discussing his career - including the Beatles, Wings and solo work - with music producer Rick Rubin.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” Craig Erwich, president Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, declared via press release. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

McCartney first teased a project with Rubin in December, releasing a brief trailer alongside a simple message: "Paul McCartney x Rick Rubin. A forthcoming documentary event. Coming soon."

The 96-second preview clip featured both music icons standing behind a recording console while analyzing material from McCartney’s astounding career. "Lovely Rita," "Paperback Writer," "Come Together," "Michelle" and "Live and Let Die" were among the songs highlighted in the preview.

Academy Award nominated documentarian Zachary Heinzerling helmed McCartney 3, 2, 1, while Frank Marshall, who directed 2020’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, is listed as a co-producer.

Hulu is no stranger to McCartney-related material. The entertainment giant also holds streaming rights to the 2016 documentary The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years.

In a tweet announcing McCartney 3, 2, 1 Sir Paul encouraged fans to “mark your calendars” for the docuseries’ upcoming release.

Paul McCartney Albums Ranked