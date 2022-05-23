Paul Di’Anno Plays Comeback Show and Reunites With Steve Harris

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno played his first solo concert in six years on Saturday in Zagreb, Croatia, and reunited backstage with his former bandmate and Maiden bassist Steve Harris when the metal giants resumed their Legacy of the Beast tour in the same city the following day.

You can see footage from Di'Anno's show and his reunion with Harris below.

Di'Anno, who sang on Iron Maiden's eponymous 1980 debut and 1981's Killers before being fired and replaced by Bruce Dickinson, performed at the Bikers Beer Factory in Zagreb, his first show since 2016, according to setlist.fm. The 12-song set consisted almost entirely of songs off the first two Maiden albums, including "Wrathchild," "Prowler," "Murders in the Rue Morgue" and "Phantom of the Opera." Di'Anno ended the night with a cover of Sex Pistols' "Holidays in the Sun."

The 64-year-old singer has encountered several health issues in recent years. He is currently receiving physiotherapy and lymphatic drainage treatments in Croatia to prepare for upcoming knee surgery, and he performed in a wheelchair on Saturday. Earlier this year, Di'Anno also revealed that he had a near-fatal bout of sepsis in 2015, which hospitalized him for eight months. The sepsis and subsequent MRSA infection postponed a previous knee surgery.

Despite his many health setbacks, Di'Anno delivered a spirited performance at the Bikers Beer Factory, with the crowd dancing and head-banging furiously to the vintage Maiden tunes. Footage from last night also shows Di'Anno shaking hands with Harris backstage at the Arena Zagreb and telling the bassist, "I can't wait to see you."

Iron Maiden's Zagreb show marked their first concert since 2019. The band's 15-song set pulled largely from its classic-era catalog and included the first three songs off last year's Senjutsu.

Watch Paul Di'Anno Perform 'Phantom of the Opera' in Zagreb

Watch Paul Di'Anno Perform 'Wrathchild' in Zagreb

Watch Paul Di'Anno Perform 'Prowler' in Zagreb

Watch Paul Di'Anno Reunite With Steve Harris in Zagreb